Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $523.65 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.