BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $18.48.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 254.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

