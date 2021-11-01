BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0368 on Exchanges

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 20% against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00051056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00222315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094972 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

