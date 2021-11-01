Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 18.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.67. 35,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,853,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $657.69 million, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
