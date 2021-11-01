Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 18.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.67. 35,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,853,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.69 million, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

