Bitball Treasure Hits Market Cap of $33.79 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $259,790.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 80.8% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $75.08 or 0.00123136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

