Bitcashpay (BCP) Market Cap Hits $120,676.60

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded down 82.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00221678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00096064 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

