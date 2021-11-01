Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $28.05 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $28.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.13 or 0.00105627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00275781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00139416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

