BitRewards (BIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $121.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $57,629.24 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitRewards

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

