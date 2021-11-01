Bitzeny 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $184,837.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00320580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

