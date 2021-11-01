BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. 342,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,472. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
