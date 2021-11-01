BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. 342,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,472. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

