BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 57,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,317. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

