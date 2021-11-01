Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will be releasing its 9/30/2021 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCC stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boise Cascade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Boise Cascade worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

