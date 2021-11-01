Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.3% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.98. 45,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,471,266. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $236.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.