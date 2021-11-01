Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 278 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $383,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 29.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.44. 1,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.39. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

