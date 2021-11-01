Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 7,578 Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,120,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,920,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,376,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000.

GCACU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,197. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

