Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 962,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKDCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $517,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCU remained flat at $$10.46 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.