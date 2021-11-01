BORA Price Hits $0.43 (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One BORA coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BORA has traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $378.45 million and approximately $1.02 billion worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,428,414 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

