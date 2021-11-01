Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys Shares of 178,105 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,271,629,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in General Dynamics by 400.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 122,088 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

