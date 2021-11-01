Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $15.02 Billion Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $344.71 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.71 and a 1 year high of $360.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.