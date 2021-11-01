Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,546,728,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 72,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 390.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 203,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,707 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7,088.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $246.50 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.16. The company has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

