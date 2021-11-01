BOX Token (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $795.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $795.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00257522 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

