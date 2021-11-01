BP (BP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.79 on Monday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.