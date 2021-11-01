Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 247,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

