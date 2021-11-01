BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in October

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.37. 96,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,826. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.23 and a 1 year high of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.34.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

