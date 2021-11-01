BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

