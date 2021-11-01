Bridger Management LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,200 shares during the period. American Well makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Well alerts:

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE AMWL opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. American Well Co. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.