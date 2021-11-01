Bridger Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEER. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,887,000 after acquiring an additional 124,667 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its stake in Seer by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of SEER opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

