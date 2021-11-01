Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 10,785 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $71.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

