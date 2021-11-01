Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $28.21 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.