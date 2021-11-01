Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $24.87 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,866,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $124.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

