Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $327.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.03 and a 200-day moving average of $316.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $220.42 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

