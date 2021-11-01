Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 208,350 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,350 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

