Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes $18.86 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Wayfair as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $506,216,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock worth $3,901,566. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $248.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.94 and its 200 day moving average is $287.21. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

