British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 497.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:BLND traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 495.10 ($6.47). 1,719,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.45. British Land has a one year low of GBX 342.36 ($4.47) and a one year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.14.

In other British Land news, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

