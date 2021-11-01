Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.750 EPS.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

