Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of 122.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.02 million.Broadstone Net Lease also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE BNL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 698,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.34.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

