Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $18.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.55 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $20.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 25.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $248,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

