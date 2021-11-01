Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.93. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of MBWM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.53. 23,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,290. The company has a market capitalization of $564.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $35.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 249.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.