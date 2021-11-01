Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. 185,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,027. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 18.7% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.