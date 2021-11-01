Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $55.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 35,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.