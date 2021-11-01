Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $55.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 35,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.