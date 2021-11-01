Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $336.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

