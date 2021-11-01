Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.05 Million

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $329.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $329.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROCK stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

