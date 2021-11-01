Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.93. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

