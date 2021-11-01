Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,883. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $10,877,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

