Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $147.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.51 million and the highest is $150.33 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $560.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $642.66 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $653.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after buying an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

