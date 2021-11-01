Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. 4,298,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 44.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 431,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 132,776 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.2% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 232,871 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

