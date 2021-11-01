Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $28.00

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Air Canada stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

