Brokerages Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Target Price at €80.93

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.40 ($96.94).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BAS traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €62.28 ($73.27). The company had a trading volume of 3,567,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1-year low of €46.82 ($55.08) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

