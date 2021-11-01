Brokerages Set Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) PT at $78.35

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

