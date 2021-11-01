Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price at $263.00

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HSKA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.64. Heska has a 1-year low of $112.95 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heska will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

